Dear investors in these times the estate counseling It is extremely important so that your assets do not lose value for not using the best smart strategy in the days of Covid, that is why you should approach a certified adviser of preferable the AMIB (Mexican Association of Stock Market Intermediaries) with figure 3 adviser in strategies of investment, if you do not have these certifications it would be a danger to your assets.

In an advisory for an investment prospect before being able to give some profitability strategies According to the CNBV regulation to carry out sound advisory practices, the investor must be profiled, the result of the profiling test results in three possible results according to their risk aversion and they are: conservative, moderate and advanced.

The higher the risk, the higher the return profile, for example, the conservative you can have up to 10 percent risk, your return should be higher than traditional banking instruments, the moderate up to 30 percent risk and its performance must be higher than the profile conservative and advanced They are regularly investors with experience in sophisticated instruments and the expected return is above double digits.

Good advice within the investor test in the evaluation takes into account the following variables: 1) The objective of the investor 2) Amount to invest 3) Profitability desired 4) Risk aversion 5) The horizon or term.

The crisis cycles are approximately every 10 years, at this moment we are within one, at this moment is when there are more investment opportunities And there are many options like in the capital market, many stocks that are well below the maximum market value, opportunity businesses, real estate at prices below their value and in crises many lose, but many win.

Dear readers, the word risk has been misinterpreted in its definition, the word risk is the only way to generate wealth, but it is linked to beliefs and customs in a country where the OECD is in last place in the category of quality of education, and in the financial literacy Worse still, the investment risk is linked to knowledge, that is, the more knowledge, the greater the risk, the higher the return.

It is very important before you want to invest you must identify and know What profile are you as an investor? In terms of definition, the conservative seeks to value security more than profitability, the moderate one: balance and security and the advanced one: high yield investments, greater tolerance and risk capacity.

We all have a profile, but also each person will have its variants and even in each profile, but each investor is different, over time as well as a baby who crawls, walks and then runs, in investor profiles it can go from conservative to moderate, and it can go to advanced, but over the years it can revert by investor age, such as quality of life type, and go from advanced to conservative.

This of investments that carry risk is part of life and it is something that has to be worked on, risk is not bad, it is a custom that we must live, it is linked to success, but also to myths, customs is a matter of Neuro-Linguistic Programming.

The only way to generate wealth is taking risk, life must be lived as well as possible and filled with experiences of the contrary, you will not ask yourself at 80 years old, what if you had tried?

