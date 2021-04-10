CARLOS OCAMPO vs VAN MATUTE, LIVE STREAM, SEE FIGHT IN PERU AND MEXICO, TODAY APRIL 10, 2021, ON LINE

Tand we say how, when, schedule, billboard, where to see the boxing evening live and for free, Carlos “Chema” Ocampo vs Ivan Matute, the billboard will take place in Grand Hotel Tijuana, Tijuana, the Saturday April 10.

The solid weights Superwelter Baja Californians, Carlos Ocampo and Dubiel Sánchez, they will have litmus tests this Saturday, when they share the billboard that Zanfer will present this Saturday, in the Grand Hotel Tijuana.

The “Chema” Ocampo (28-1-0, 18 ko’s) will have an international duel, when he faces the Venezuelan Iván “Demolisher” Matute (30-3-0, 25 ko’s) in a 10-round duel in pesor Superwelter.

Ocampo seeks the opportunity to contest the world championship in the short term, as he did in 2018, by challenging the champion Weltert FIB, Errol Spence, with whom he lost undefeated. However, now looking for the opportunity in weight Superwelter, but the venezuelan “Demolisher” Hooch he will seek the most important victory of his career.

DATE:

April 10, 2020

SCHEDULE:

21:30 🇦🇷🇺🇾

20:30 🇨🇱🇧🇴🇻🇪🇵🇾

19:30 🇨🇴🇵🇪🇪🇨

20:30 🇩🇴

19:30 🇵🇦

18:30 🇳🇮🇬🇹🇸🇻🇨🇷

STADIUM:

Grand Hotel Tijuana.

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

