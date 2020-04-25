For many artists making their way in music, it would be unthinkable to launch their first record production in times of a pandemic. But for the Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Carlos Nevárez this moment has been ideal to present his first solo musical work.

The reason? Many people are at home listening to music on digital platforms and not necessarily on the radio, where it is more difficult to place their music because he is an independent artist who is just beginning to chart his path as a salsa player.. Another thing that has worked in his favor, as he has observed, is that many urban artists and others that have a greater commercial reach, have delayed their musical releases, which offers him a window to reach more listeners.

“I think it is a good time for independent artists to attack,” said the interpreter in a telephone interview from his home, where he is quarantined..

On April 13, Carlos Nevárez released his first album, “They don’t understand me”, which consists of nine songs by him, among which stand out “I would like”, “Tell me” and “If you love me”, among others, where he successfully manages to merge Puerto Rican salsa and Cuban timba, as well as other genres , in a refreshing and different proposal within the tropical genre. Themes of love and heartbreak, as well as other social ones, comprise the album.

Carlos Nevárez’s album

This album is the result of four years of work, which have served the young singer-songwriter to make himself known on the music scene, after having worked as a singer for the group Plena Libre and collaborating with Pete Perignon. One of the motivations for recording an entire album – at times where many artists prefer musical singles – is that they want to submit their record production to the Latin Grammy Awards for evaluation.

“I understand that it is important to launch complete musical productions because that gives more weight to the career. Also, I always dreamed about this question of nominations, that I did not understand very well how they happened and that I thought it only happened to privileged people, but when I understood how it worked, I said ‘I think I can do it, that I can do it.’ And part of the ‘hype’ was to make this album and submit it. We may not get past the first round, but you have to do self-management, “said the vocalist hopefully.

The most important thing for the artist, 31, is to create a connection with his audience. For this reason, he has used his social media career since the beginning of his career to reach his generation. “If artists of the urban genre have taught me anything, it is the importance of maintaining that connection. The radio is not a real alternative for me -because of the complexity to enter- and that is why my focus has been on social networks, “said the young man who can be found on these platforms as @carlosnevarezmusic.

When asked what his expectations are with this album, he honestly said that it is “to learn and see where I stand for or with people.” In the future, Carlos Nevárez would like to be able to experiment with other genres, such as more singer-songwriter music. But while that is coming, the salsa player is enjoying this musical moment.

