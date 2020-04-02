In the 21st century, the world is paralyzed by a global pandemic. It seems like the plot of a movie, but reality surpasses fiction in many cases. The coronavirus has unleashed a global crisis in all respects and tennis is clearly affected. The entire planet remains confined to its home waiting for the end of the nightmare and the cream of world tennis could not be less. Carlos Moyà Y Rafael Nadal they remain in their respective homes awaiting the news that may emerge. Until July 13 the competition will not be able to resume and it is difficult to think about the state in which the players will arrive at the resumption of the circuit, after weeks being able to do zero track work and very reduced physically.

Carlos Moyà reveals how the quarantine is happening, in statements collected by the ATP website, where he is calm and enjoying the family. “We all have fun together, we play a lot, we go out to the garden, they accompany me to the gym … Obviously it costs me not to be able to see my parents or live a normal life,” he said, claiming the importance of stopping at times and enjoying the little details. of the life. That is what his ward, Rafael Nadal, is also doing, whom we have seen cooking and being a fundamental part of an initiative to raise funds in the fight against the coronavirus. This is how his coach describes the state of mind of one of the best players in history.

“We have contact, but I am not very on top of him. At the moment there are not many things that can be worked on. He is a very active person so he does not cope well with not being able to leave the house, but I know that he is doing physical work maintenance. The most important thing at the moment is that this problem is solved as soon as possible and in the best way. I remember that in January, when I returned from Melbourne, there were already people with masks, but nobody could imagine that something like this would happen, “said the Balearic, faithful squire of Rafa whose last appearance was more than hopeful, with his title and great feelings in Acapulco.

Taking stock of the first months of the season, Carlos Moyà recognized that the Spanish suffered something of “mental fatigue in Melbourne”, due to the wear with which he arrived after contesting the ATP Cup and before the Davis Cup. “He played from less to more and was not far from being able to beat Thiem, who showed great inspiration throughout the tournament. In Acapulco he played very well and was ready for Indian Wells,” said a man who forms a dream pairing with Rafael Nadal. We will have to be attentive to the evolution of the global pandemic and hope that tennis can resume on July 13. The nightmare the planet is in will have to end, and we hope it will be as early as possible.

