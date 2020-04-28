Carlos Moyá He is undoubtedly one of the most important figures in Spanish tennis during this last century. The former Majorcan player lived a career of absolute success, reaching glory in the form of a title Grand slam, in addition to being a finalist in Australia, ATP Finals and taking home the 2004 Salad Bowl. He was also number one in the world, but if his record as a player is already, in itself, incredible, nothing has to envy his career as a coach of Rafael Nadal, who since his arrival has improved in important aspects such as service and has left behind complicated years. Confined, like everyone, to this quarantine, Charlie went through the Subidos A La Red podcast, hosted by Javier Frana and Álex Corretja, and gave his impressions on a wide range of topics in a talk safety pin:

Beginnings in tennis: “Tennis was a dream like many of my colleagues from Palma who never had an ATP point. Perhaps at that time my explosion was somewhat late; for example, Álex (Corretja) had a stable progression winning different tournaments. He was champion of Spain Sub12, Sub14 … I was never champion of Spain, I only played tournaments in summer.

You have to put yourself in the context of what Mallorca was in the 80s. The only option to be a tennis player was to go to Barcelona. Lorenzo Fargas led a group that played nationals and proposed to my family that I go to Barcelona. My family refused, I was 14 years old and they didn’t see it as logical. This made me not burn when I was young, and from there I went on to win tournaments in Mallorca and at 17, through Alberto Tous, I had the opportunity, with a scholarship, to go to Barcelona with a competition group with the best juniors. Everything was professionalized, but it was not easy. Lots of tears … you go from being the best in your area to being one more nationally. “

The key to getting up: “I don’t know. It is a combination of many things. I worked by objectives: the one with a clear objective, I went for it. The first was to get into the top 100, but then I managed to get into the top 10 very quickly In the year 95 I won the first tournament in Buenos Aires, a year and three months later I already entered the top-10, in Australia in 1997. There is no guide or manual on what to do in each case: at that time I did not I had no image consultant or press officer, was anything but professional.

When I went to Barcelona, ​​a new world opened up for me. I was going to train with professional players when 3 months ago I was playing with kids, friends from Mallorca. Now I see videos of my time in 95, 96 and the self-confidence I had at that time … he was mad. I was going to the network to a minimum. I think I was a better player later, around 2003 or 2004, but I did not have the spontaneity and madness that you have when you are 20 or 21 years old. In Australia I would stick and go to the net, I would execute without thinking, in front of people like Chang or Becker. Then I saw myself as a better player because I understood tennis better and was more complete, but I didn’t have the mentality of: “I have no respect for anyone, I don’t care about everything. My current self could not train my 20 year old self: we would end up (laughs) “.

How he won the Roland Garros’98 final against Corretja: “Two players always have a plan and the one that imposes theirs always wins. I played a lot to his right because, first, he had a better backhand, and second, because if you played right it was easier for me to play with my right too. I tried to play as many rights as possible, and considered that if his first ball went to his right I would play more rights. I also saw that I was not very interested in lengthening the point, I was a little more aggressive than usual. I have always tried to adapt the rival and with him the fact of lengthening the point did not interest me, I took more risks. “

Nadal’s ability to reinvent himself: “The fact that great players win a tournament and, after a short time, are already thinking about competing and winning the next one is what differentiates them from mortals. For example, I was based on objectives: When I got them, I had a little downturn. My goal was to win a Grand Slam, not win five; my goal was to be number one, not to be for many weeks. When I achieved that, a kind of emptiness came … I still lacked some ambition. The hunger that players like Rafa have to continue evolving and overcome bad moments is what makes them special. When the time comes they draw strength, I don’t know where (I think it’s something you can’t train). That ambition, that competitiveness they have … it’s something out of the ordinary“

The day to day with Nadal: “The deeper you are and the more you have played, the more you realize how admirable everything he does is. It is difficult to criticize something beyond moments or punctual matchess. Criticizing something about Rafa, tennisically, is impossible. Every game that he plays and that I am with him I have the total tranquility that I know that he will give everything; that you’re going to have to kill him to beat him.

Sometimes I go to tournaments and I say: please make sure you give us a clue where someone will come and kick us out. Everybody looks for the opposite (laughs). If it were up to him, he would go on and on training and if the track is empty it’s hard to stop him. I ask for a track in which, after an hour, someone comes and throws us out (laughs). Rafa is a super perfectionist, demanding, it is not allowed to miss a ball that does not touch … it’s a pleasure to be with him“

Nadal’s attitude when working with him: “I think one of the reasons for his greatness is how open he is to always listen, to keep improving. I am aware that I speak to one of the greatest in history: what I tell him is very chosen, very thoughtful. I enter a moment in which he comes from two bad years, due to injuries, a mental issue. In 2015 he has anxiety, in 2016 injuries … when there is a change in the team it is because the player is not at his best level. In that aspect it is easier for me to listen to you, and from the beginning the whole team went to one. I was very clear about what could be improved. I think everyone can improve: Federer, Djokovic … perfection in tennis does not exist, you can always improve a little. I was very open with him from the beginning and he was for the work ”.

I return after this break: “Right now knowing who are the most affected is a mystery. There will be some very disadvantaged, others quite a lot and others just plain injured. If you are older you have less time on the track, it is time that passes and does not return. The young man of 19, 20 years will have more time to recover. A priori, Djokovic It has been very damaged because it came from an important streak, but the fact of not playing the ground season has also hurt Rafa. Of the three best, I think the one that is least affected is Federer, the timing of the operation has been perfect. It is going to come back fresh as a rose and under normal conditions it would have been relatively fair at Wimbledon. But all this is speculation, it is a situation that has never been experienced before ”.

