Throughout this week, Eurosport is broadcasting the week of Rafael Nadal, showing several of the best games that the Balearic has played throughout his career in major tournaments. With the Player’s Cut section, the channel talks to its coaches, who offer little-known details of those encounters and talk about what the viewer barely knows about their history. During one of these talks, Carlos Moyà He spoke about the last US Open final against Daniil Medvedev and revealed what for him has been Rafa’s great improvement since his arrival on the bench.

Charly officially joined the Nadal team at the end of 2016. Since then, he began a fairly successful path with him since it should not be forgotten that the Manacor team had not won a great title since Roland Garros 2014 and many doubts flew over the head of the Spanish, wondering if he would be able to fight again for the greats. Already that same year 2017, Nadal played three Grand Slam finals, winning two of them and returning to number 1. Along with Moyá, Rafa has raised five majors in three seasons.

“In the 2017 Roland Garros final I was nervous. That time a bit more because we had just lost the Australian final against Federer and we didn’t know if he would return to the place where I think he belongs. What he played in that tournament is the best tennis I saw Rafa in recent years, “says Moyà, who reveals what Nadal’s most important improvement has been since his arrival.

“In 2015 he had had injury and confidence problems. In general, he was not working well and at the head level, either. My idea with him was to convince him to be more aggressive and that was to improve the serve. His great improvement I think was with the second service. Generally, he tried to put many first inside in terms of percentage, so he started the point defending. I tried to get him to go for the point, changing the rhythm, making the points shorter “, revealed the coach .

He also spoke, as we say, about the last great final that Rafa has played, last September in New York, where he beat Medvedev in five sets. The Russian seemed melted by how he had come to that meeting and after losing the first two sets, everyone thought that the final would have little history but Daniil began to come back until he almost broke with a break in the fifth set. “We were surprised by his change in tactics. He started to play differently when he went under and went further up the net. He did serve and volley and shorten the points. I don’t know what would have happened if with 1-0 and 15-40, Daniil achieved the break in the fifth set, “he concluded.

