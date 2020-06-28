What calendar will the best players on the circuit choose? Today it is unknown and the environment close to the players does not detail anything about it. Carlos Moyà, current coach of Rafael Nadal at an event held in Palma de Mallorca talked about his ward’s plans for the return of the circuit in mid-August, where we will consecutively have the dispute of tournaments such as Cincinnati, US Open, Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros. A very complicated schedule for top tennis players who will have to dose efforts to avoid injuries that make them say goodbye to the rest of the season.

-Calendar that Rafael Nadal will opt for when tennis returns in mid-August:

“To be honest, we have not yet spoken to Rafa to find out what the definitive schedule will be for when tennis returns. It is true that there are about five very compressed tournaments that are very important and that Nadal would like to play them, but now He is not 20 years old and the situation is no longer the same as before, “he said in statements collected by Mundo Deportivo.

-Moyà believes that if it were for Rafa he would play all tournaments as he did a decade ago:

“I am totally sure that Rafa thinks he can play everything and he probably will, but we have to know how to adapt. We all have to sit down in these coming weeks and analyze it coldly. We have to ask very well what the road map will be, guaranteeing Nadal’s health which is the first thing “.

-Nadal’s health is the most important thing at the moment. The results are secondary:

“We have always prioritized Rafa’s well-being within which he must have some results to more or less choose which tournaments he can play and which ones not on the calendar. As I said before, his physical and mental state is the most important thing at the moment. We are not going to force any kind of situation “, concluded Moyà in the reopening of his PROFITNESS gym in Palma de Mallorca.