Carlos Montero confirms that the new characters of ‘Elite’ remain: “We wanted to bring protagonists”

Although it is undoubtedly one of the strongest Netflix series, ‘Elite’ wants to show with its fourth season that it still has a rope for many more mysteries and teenage dramas. This is how its creator, Carlos Montero, explains it to us in the interview we shared with him before the premiere: “The fourth is going to be key,” he tells us, and adds: “If the fourth works, I think there may be ‘Elite’ for a while“.

All this is said by the clear generational change that we will witness in Las Encinas with the departure of very important characters in the previous season. “We have lost very strong pillars of the series, very beloved, very good characters and very good actors and actresses,” says Montero, who points out that his private messages from his social networks are quite full of hatred towards him and the writing team : “With Carla they have wished me for death a lot but they do it with such passion and with such grace that I get along very well. I will always value passion“He takes the opportunity to say that he loves the ideas that the fans send him but he says bluntly:” We are never going to listen to the fans “because” people want everyone to be happy but I always say that in happiness there is no fiction, happiness is very boring. “That is why he asks for calm and a little confidence in the plots:”We are not going to give them what they want, we are going to give them something better than what they want“.

Carlos Montero has high hopes for the four new characters who arrive at the school, played by Pol Granch, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi and Manu Ríos. Characters who come to stay: “We wanted to bring protagonists,” says Montero, who wants these four new faces to have “the same weight” as those who have left.. In fact, he thinks that they have managed to overcome the challenge so well that he believes that people who are so angry about Lucrecia or Carla’s departure will feel something bad when they see how quickly they are going to get attached to Ari, Mencía, Patrick and Phillippe.

What happened to Danna Paola and Jorge López?

In the interview we also talked about the ‘Short stories’ that will arrive on Netflix in the days before the premiere of the fourth season on June 18, and why Lucrecia and Valerio, the characters of Danna Paola and Jorge López, have not returned either. for the spin-off. We chatted about the future of the series beyond this season and the fifth, which have been shot at the same time, and We couldn’t help asking about the inspector played by Ainhoa ​​Santamaría who won the affection of the public: “We seriously considered continuing with her but I thought there was a certain logic for another inspector to enter,” says Montero. We can imagine why.