Juan Guaidó in Venezuela he is already a totally irrelevant political actor, it is not that his calls do not exceed 50 people, but that his ability to question Venezuelan society is non-existent: Nicolás Maduro He has been able to get all the opposition, including Voluntad Popular, Guaidó’s party, to return to the constitutional channels, achieving recognition of both his government and the institutions of the Bolivarian Republic.

Despite the fact that the strategy tried in Venezuela has not worked, the administration of Donald trump it continues to sustain an economic blockade, which is criminal due to the more than 40,000 deaths caused by its deployment, and is now initiating the same strategy in the Bolivian Evo Morales.

The only thing that changes is Juan Guaidó for Carlos Mesa, the most voted opposition candidate in the first round of the elections held last Sunday, October 20.

United States, who only five years ago allowed his representatives to express their words, to appear before public opinion separated from them, giving the impression that his considerations were supported by political, social and diplomatic agents independent of the American executive, has been ahead of the first media line.

The powerful northern nation has expressed that Bolivia must make a second electoral round, thus sowing the argument that the Bolivian electoral power, and therefore the government that leads Evo Morales, it is not democratic as long as it does not respect the popular will. In this claim he has been accompanied by nations such as Colombia and Brazil, and diplomatic forums such as the Organization of American States (OAS).

As in Venezuela, the right wing points to the electoral power as corrupt to create a justification that the presidents-elect are dictators, since they maintain power through electoral fraud, it is a direct attack on the concept of national sovereignty, an element without which there can be no democracy.

In the same way as in VenezuelaThey do not provide evidence of fraud, nor are publicly conducted electoral audits by states, which places the right out of constitutional channels, thus opening the option to the coup.

In recent days there have been violent demonstrations on the part of the right in Bolivia, as has happened intermittently in Venezuela since 2014, as a way to provoke government repression that justifies an overthrow of Evo Morales, who has responded proportionally and mobilizing his bases in a peaceful way, to prevent the media account from establishing that only his opponents are mobilizing.

