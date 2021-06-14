Carlos Martínez was spectacular after making the adjustment that everyone expected

The Dominican of the Cardinals from San Luis, Carlos Martinez, had a spectacular start despite taking the loss to the Chicago Cubs in the MLB.

Martinez pitched 7 innings giving up two dirty runs, 4 hits, 1 BB and 6 strikeouts. Of the 97 pitches he made, 67 were strikes.

What was everyone expecting of Carlos Martinez ?

Martínez had multiple throws that at the end of the Jordana he had an average of 94 miles for each straight he threw, this has been the exit where he has looked with the highest speed of the season MLB 2021.

In addition, his control was phenomenal with Yadier Molina behind the plate, since there is no doubt that in the outings that he is doing badly, it is when he does not have good control of his cutter.

Carlos Martinez He was a two-time all-star thanks to that powerful 100-mile fastball he had, but now age and injuries have made 96 miles an achievement, that’s when the veteran gained throughout from the luxurious years in the MLB.

Yes Carlos Martinez Maintains this average speed, he can once again be one of the best pitchers in the National League, every time he maintains a certain level of speed he goes out the front door, since in previous outings he gave up 14 runs in two games.

Here the report;