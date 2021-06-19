Carlos Martínez hit Ronald Acuña Jr with a ball

The pitcher Carlos Martinez He hit the Venezuelan with a ball Ronald Acuña Jr. in the middle of the game MLB.

After a clash in the playoffs of the season 2019 where Carlos Martínez got angry for a perreo of Ronald Acuña Jr., both were reconciled through a Yancen Pujols live.

However, Carlos Martinez on the first turn he walked Ronald Acuña Jr. In the second inning, he hit him with a slider at 87 miles to send him to initial.

Here the video:

Carlos Martinez He made angry gestures with himself every time he passed a pitching close to the body to Ronald Acuna Jr, since that of 2019 was totally in the past and there is maturity for a while.

Ronald Acuña Jr. I was not very happy, because nobody likes to be hit at such speed that they can leave you out for several days and cause you great pain MLB. Martínez gave up 8 runs in 3 innings, not good at all, letting it be known that the month of June has been very bad for him.