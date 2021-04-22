Carlos Martínez had his best start so far this season

The dominican Carlos Martinez had his best start so far in season 2021 in the Major Leagues-MLB.

Although the game lost it Carlos Martinez threw well, but Max Scherzer also, a “Tsunami” was noticed with more miles in his arm and better control in the MLB.

Martinez pitched six innings allowing just one run, 4 hits, 1 BB and three strikeouts, his fastball looked strong from 90 to 96 miles per hour, with his poisoned cutter going from 90 to 91 miles per hour.

However, the St. Louis Cardinals’ offense was brutally dominated by Max Schezer, who outnumbered Mike Mussina in strikeouts on the all-time list, throwing six innings with 9 strikeouts without allowing a run.

According to Jeff JOnes, today is the first time Carlos Martinez has completed more than five innings in a single appearance since July 7, 2018 in San Francisco, coincidentally the date of his last start win.

Now the veteran of the St. Louis Cardinals, Carlos Martinez, lowered his ERA to 6.00, adding 21 innings pitched with 13 strikeouts.