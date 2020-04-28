The world of football is shocked by the sad death of Michael Robinson, who left us this Tuesday at the age of 61 after fighting with a serious illness for months. The pain invades players, clubs, fans and especially those who have been his teammates for decades. Two who never parted from English are Carlos Martínez and Maldini, who have shared thousands of broadcasts with the former Osasuna player.

They were both very special people in the life of Michael Robinson who was happy commenting football games. In fact, he did it until he could, until the coronavirus crisis forced him to suspend the competitions. The Briton leaves an irreplaceable gap in the broadcasts of Movistar +, where he worked closely with Carlos Martínez and Maldini. Both have wanted to publicly say goodbye to him with two emotional messages on their social networks.

The narrator has been more concise. Possibly so much pain invades him that many more words do not come out. Along with a photo of their beginnings with Robinson and another of the last game they did together, the Liverpool-Atlético de Champions League, the journalist has published the following message: You’ll never walk alone. You will always be with me ».

Maldini, who has also been his companion for decades, has lengthened a little more and has published a very emotional farewell through Twitter: «Thirty years working with him, traveling with him, learning with him. Michael is eternal because he is part of many people’s lives. It was not until the last day that he lost his smile. Nothing will be the same without you friend Michael ».

