Carlos Kaiser takes to the cinema his debut film “500 million red shoes” – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

At the corner of Callejón del Cano and Calle Naranjo in the Atlampa neighborhood there is a minibus with passengers upstairs. A group of assailants gets in and struggles with Tacho, an elderly man who seems not to be from here. The rain and the speed of the event provoke fear in its protagonists and the curiosity of the neighbors who wonder what the cameras around the transport are filming.

It is one of the scenes from the movie 500 million red shoes, Carlos Kaiser’s first film, which took three weeks to shoot in Mexico City and two in the San Luis Potosí desert, tells the story of Tacho, a peasant who He comes to the capital of the country to recognize the body of his daughter, with whom he had not spoken in 30 years.

“I like to think that the film talks about returning to the origin and the essence, with a kind of cathartic act towards the end,” says its director minutes before shooting the scene. “It is a drama under the umbrella of the road trip, about a man who sets out on a journey and where things are happening to him and who meets people for brief moments as part of his journey,” he adds.

Tacho is not only the diminutive of the main character, but also that of its protagonist: Eustacio Ascacio Velázquez, a 70-year-old retired miner. Carlos Kaiser discovered him while watching a report on the defense of the lands in the ejido of Tenochtitlán, in Coahuila and was impressed by his physique and form of expression.

“He is a find, because he is not an actor. But as soon as I saw him I knew that he could make this story,” says Kaiser, originally from San Luis Potosí and who before writing the script for this story studied production in Madrid and set up the agency Wabi Productions advertising.

Gabriela Maldonado, producer of the film, initially refused the idea that Tacho was in charge of such a project, “she thought that a non-actor could not sustain the emotional load that this character carries.”

But the casting team traveled to the Tenochtitlán ejido to look for Tacho, “having as a reference only his name, the area and the photo of what he was like,” the producer shares.

“Right there they did a little casting for him, cold, without any kind of preparation, and he did it so well that we couldn’t miss the opportunity to work with this man.”

According to Gabriela Maldonado, who has produced other films such as Amores Moderno, by Matías Meyer and the award-winning films at the Morelia International Film Festival, Richochet y Todo el otros, Carlos Kaiser’s film faced several challenges when filming in the midst of a pandemic, such as when the morgue where they would perform one of the key scenes, it was disabled.

“It became a Covid morgue and we could no longer access; we started looking for hospitals and morgues but it was impossible. So we had to build that set in the building of the newspaper La Prensa, where we made many sets such as an office, a bank and a hallway, “he relates.

In addition, the production, which has an estimated budget of 17 million pesos, had to allocate more than 600 thousand pesos to avoid Covid-19 infections on set.

“It is a budget that in principle we did not have planned, and that goes from supplies and weekly tests that we carry out twice a week. It has been a significant expense, especially for a first opera and a Mexican film,” the producer abounds.

500 million red shoes has the fiscal support of Eficine, and is a co-production between Mexico and Italy. After completing filming and a post-production scheduled for six months, the film hopes to premiere at film festivals such as San Sebastián or Morelia in 2022.