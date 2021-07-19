Carlos Iglesias denies the news of his death with a great 13-second video

Actor Carlos Iglesias. (Photo: GTRES)
Actor Carlos Iglesias, known among other roles for giving life to Benito in Manos a la obra, had to deny the news of his death this Sunday after the news circulated.
Although the web page in which it appeared is defined as a “satirical” site and asks that the news not be taken seriously because it is “a joke”, Iglesias decided to clarify it.
The 66-year-old actor did it with a great video of only 13 seconds that he published on his social media profiles.
“There is a savvy man out there who says that I just died. I’m older, but I haven’t died yet, milk. Don’t kill me before my time, damn it, ”Iglesias commented on the video.
