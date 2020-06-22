On June 20, Belén Esteban and Jorge Javier Vázquez starred in a tense discussion in ‘Saturday deluxe’ on account of the coronavirus. The presenter ended up leaving the set after the « princess of the town » accused him that he had not suffered the consequences of the pandemic in the first person because, in his opinion, he did not have « friends who take the subway ».

Carlos Herrera and Belén Esteban

The accusation made Jorge Javier jump, who claimed to have a family that is having « as bad » as his partner’s. A quarrel that ran like wildfire on social networks until it reached the radio spheres. So much Carlos Herrera echoed the matter after the question of a listener of Cadena Cope. Would the famous announcer hire Belén Esteban as a collaborator for his program?

Herrera responded unconvinced and convinced, although aware of the difficulty of the company: « I would like to! But it has an exclusive with Telecinco. I would be excited. He defended his position vehemently and I had a great time seeing what I saw, « he said in relation to the anger broadcast since ‘deluxe Saturday’.

Will he return to ‘Save me’?

The scuffle between Jorge Javier and Belén Esteban could have consequences in the short term. The reproaches ended with Vázquez leaving the set very hot and asking Lydia Lozano to take over the program. Belén was on . of bursting into tears and limited herself to pointing out: « I do not come with the flag of anything or anyone. » In his farewell, Esteban did not make clear if he would rejoin ‘Save me’ on Tuesday, June 23, as planned.