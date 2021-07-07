Carlos Hermosillo or Ricardo Peláez? Who will be the replacement of Jaime Ordiales

The Cruz Azul Machine confirmed the departure of its sports director in the last two years, as Jaime Ordiales would have submitted his resignation to the high command of the celestial board, leaving vacant the position for which some candidates had immediately applied by fans.

Names like Ricardo Peláez Linares, today in Chivas, in addition to the former player of The Machine, Carlos Hermosillo, were among the names launched by the celestial fans, but the reality is that in Blue Cross no one else will ever fill that position.

According to information from the ESPN journalist, León Lecanda, Cruz Azul will not look for a substitute in the sports management and will continue to manage its operations under the mandate of Álvaro Dávila and his group of collaborators within the organization chart of the celestial team.

#CruzAzul There will be no replacement for Ordiales. The functions of this general sports department are left to the executive president Álvaro Dávila, who has area directors such as Héctor Lara (administration), Gabriel Saucedo (operations), Edwin Victoria (communication), etc. https://t.co/6znIZGENEt – León Lecanda (@Leonlec) July 7, 2021

For months there had been speculation about the continuity of Ordiales, who already had little interference in making sports decisions in the celestial team, so that a replacement would not be required at this time, where the board is appealing to austerity management to correct the finances inherited by the previous administration.

