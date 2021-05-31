Carlos “Gullit” Peña would be in the crosshairs of three Mexican soccer teams

The Aztec soccer player Carlos “Gullit” Peña, would be in the sights of three teams from the mexican soccer, assured his representative in an interview, after lifting the Salvador league championship with the FAS.

Read: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso and his emotional dedication when he became champion with La Maquina

It can be said that now Carlos Peña is playing for free. He went to play there to resume his football level, “said his representative.

Manuel Urenda, representative of the Mexican soccer player, spoke in an interview for a medium from Salvador, where he assured that the midfielder has three proposals from Aztec football teams and from other countries.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

THE ‘GULLIT’ PEÑA IS CHAMPION IN EL SALVADOR! Carlos Peña and Club Deportivo FAS defeated Alianza on penalties and were crowned champions in the Salvadoran league. pic.twitter.com/eBa7Kn53rA – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) May 31, 2021

Peña’s representative made it clear that there are 2 MLS clubs and one more from the old continent with interest, but that his footballer for the moment wants to end his contract at the FAS where he has just lifted the title.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content