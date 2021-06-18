Carlos “Gullit” Peña looking to return to Liga MX to continue ‘shutting up’

Mexican midfielder Carlos “Guillit” Peña of the Antigua FC team of Guatemala, longs to return to play in the MX League in search of ‘shut up mouths’, as he did in the beginning with the Club Leon.

There are managers who see the football side, which is what matters and there are others who obviously do not trust me, which is why it has appeared in the media. I do not hide from that, sometimes we are not perfect “, were the words of Carlos Peña.

The former León, Chivas and Cruz Azul in the MX League spoke in an interview for “Bolavip”, where he assured that he has a bad reputation within the Mexican media and managers, so he seeks to change that image based on good football and championships.

I would like to go back to Liga MX. I am not closed to any door in football, right now my mind is in Antigua but we already know how this is. Right now I have to defend this shirt, and if in the future a team from Turkey or China comes, we will analyze it, “said the ‘Gullit’.

Carlos “Gullit” Peña made clear his interest in returning to Mexican soccer but stressed that he is currently focused on his club, but he did not close the doors to other options that may be presented to him in the future.

ANOTHER CLUB TO ITS HISTORY ⚽ @ soyantiguagfc announced as a new reinforcement Carlos ‘El Gullit’ Peña ⚪ The 31-year-old Mexican has played in:

-8 clubs in Mexico

-1 club in Scotland

-1 club in Poland

-1 club in Salvador pic.twitter.com/CreuzESgn2 – La Octava Sports (@laoctavasports) June 10, 2021

The midfielder who managed to lift the Bicampeonato with the León of Gustavo Matosas, added one more title the previous season with the FAS del Salvador and this season he signed with Antigua de Guatemala in search of the same goal.

