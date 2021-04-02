Carlos Guerrero “Warrior” revealed that he was close to working at Televisa

Carlos Guerrero placeholder image, narrator of Aztec Sports and new host of the program Survivor Mexico, revealed that he was close to reaching the rival television station, because he almost appeared in a soap opera of Televisa.

In an interview with Javier Alarcón, the “Warrior” revealed that, when he was little, his mother took him to a casting where they were looking for a child for the role of Verónica Castro’s son, after seeing an advertisement for this “vacancy”.

“Many years ago, still living in Mexico, I did a casting on Televisa, but to be an actor. For some reason, my mother received the announcement that they were looking for a 5 or 6-year-old boy with certain physical characteristics for a telenovela on Televisa where the protagonists were Verónica Castro and Juan Ferrara, and the character they were looking for was for the son of Veronica Castro “

However, the “Warrior” did not keep the role because this production did not go on the air, so his acting career could not “take off” and, by fate, he would end up being a reporter for TV Azteca Bajío , to later get to TV Azteca.

“The only thing we knew is that the project was not done, they say that because Juan Ferrara fought with Verónica Castro, and instead the novel that was made was Cuna de Lobos, so that you understand what times we are talking about. I could have been an actor “

