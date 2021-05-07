Carlos Gomez lashed out at MLB for firing Albert Pujols

The ex-player of the MLB, Carlos Gomez, lashed out at the Anaheim Angels for the sudden firing of Albert pujols.

Albert pujols besides being one of the best players in the history of the MLBHe was also like a father to many players, both Latino and non-Latino, since his heart is huge and he knew how to help them all.

Carlos Gomez felt a lot of appreciation for Albert Pujols since they played for a time in the same league and were rivals many times, that is why he could not remain silent in a video:

Carlos Gomez:

“Very unpleasant in the way in which the @angels ended up with a legend and leader not only of us but of MLB history. God knows what he does brother and we are all with you”

Carlos Gomez He is one of those who does not censor anyone and always defends when he has to do it with his former colleagues or any other topic of the MLB.