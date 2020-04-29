Carlos Gómez Herrera he’s a guy tanned in a thousand battles. Someone who knows the circuit from top to bottom, especially that of the Challengers, and knows which foot he limps and where he can improve. In our last program we talked to him, so that the number 428 Tell us what you think about those statements by Dominic Thiem in which he accused many of his colleagues of “lack of professionalism”.

But that is only the excuse, the starting point for the Andalusian to be honest about the treatment that the ATP gives to these tennis players far from the focus. Firstly, there is a fact: not all tennis players who are playing Futures or Challengers lack that professionalism that the Austrian talks about. “I do not agree at all. When you are in those circuits, you are very hungry. You know that if you stay in those circuits you will not be able to live on tennis. There is a lot of despair. The resources that are in those circuits and what many get through these resources is admirable. I saw that Dustin Brown put on Twitter that he had been living in a caravan, I have colleagues who are stringing rackets every day (…) Just as he (Thiem) will have seen such a tennis player and they will think that they are all the same, but I do not share that opinion“

From there, Carlos begins to show that anger that many players have at the reaction of the ATP. First of all, to the news of the Player Relief Fund, before which he denounces the lack of communication and involvement of the managing body of the circuit, of which he says “feeling disappointed is little.” From there, he explains the situation experienced by the tennis players in his ranking, and denounces that there are practically three circuits: a First Division, made up of the 150 best, a Second division formed by the players who play Challengers and the ATP previews and a Third Division that is made up of the players who populate the Futures circuit.

The situation of the circuit is very hard, and the communication of the ATP with the players does not help at all. The anger and the complaint made by the Spanish player is not only his: it is the cry of so many players who demand a change, a structural reform that helps these tennis players don’t waste money every time they play the first round of a Challenger. In this sense, there is a halo of hope: the involvement of Novak Djokovic (Carlos’s personal friend) in particular, and the Big-3 in general, to learn more about the problem in these times that have meant a “wake-up call”: “Recently, Djokovic asked me about the situation he is experiencing people in my ranking. He is showing a lot of interest in what a tennis player who is not in the elite, outside the top 150 is experiencing. I saw that he was open and receptive to the real situation (…) I contacted groups of tennis and players to send me proposals, because we have finally been heard from above. “

If you want to know what the Serbian reaction was to the proposals of these players, you already know what to do: listen to this podcast. There is much more: the operation of Inter Clubs, those team tournaments that are played in Germany or Italy, the last email that the ATP sent to the players (that Carlos reveals to us exclusively), the conversations with the “bosses” in the Challengers and some unpublished situations that he has lived in The circuit.

A podcast that is, rather, a complaint and a cry for help to show solidarity with those who have the least. All yours!

.