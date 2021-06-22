Carlos Gmez-Herrera, Djokovic’s partner in Mallorca: “Novak is transparent, it’s what you see”

Updated 06/22/2021 – 10:35

A child runs around the Rockdromo of the Casa de Campo next to Manolo Santana, director of the Masters 1,000 in Madrid. It responds to the name of Carlos Gmez-Herrera.

The marbell points out tennis player ways and wants to meet all the players. He gets close to one in particular whom he has become friends with at the age of 31.

This is Novak Djokovic, today world number one and who has just won his nineteenth major at Roland Garros. In his particular quest to achieve the Golden Slam – Olympic gold and the big four in the same season – Djokovic has been training in Mallorca since last Thursday on the grass of the Calvi Country Club.

He is accompanied by his coach Goran Ivanisevic; his physiotherapist, Ulises Badio; his physical trainer, Marco Panichi and his agent, Edoardo Artalsi. Just as important for the best tennis player on the planet is Carlos Gmez with whom he contacted to join in the doubles.

“I had already planned to come to the tournament to see if I would enter the previous one. Novak called me from Paris to ask me if I wanted to play with him. For me it is a gift because you do not play every day with someone like Djokovic. Of the individual I was left two out “, says Charly in MARCA.

It will not be the first time that Spanish and Serbian meet. Before they did it in Dubi 2014: “I remember we lost in the super tie break”. His executioners were Tomasz Bednarek and Lukas Dlouhy. This Tuesday they will debut against Nikola Cacic and Tomislav Brkic.

Gmez-Herrera has a Serbian license that was obtained to play the Adria Tour events. And he comes from contesting the qualifying phase of the Belgrade Open 250 thanks to an invitation from Djordje Djokovic, Nole’s brother and director of the contest:

“I think the first time they came in with him was in 2010. When I met him in Madrid, I didn’t even know who he was. What would stand out the most about Nole is how transparent he is: what you see is what he is. He is doing something. that nobody had done, which is to give visibility to a group of players who do not have it “.

Carlos refers to the creation of the PTPA (a trade union parallel to the ATP and the donations it made in the pandemic. Number 355 in the ranking wants to give itself another chance after overcoming a carousel of injuries.

After Mallorca, he has to travel to the Bundesliga to have an economic mattress that allows him to play the rest of the year. He trains in the high competition group of Puente Romano, with Pepe Imaz and Marko Djokovic as visible heads, and where Mario Vilella is also. Djokovic has a faithful squire.