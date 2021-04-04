Carlos Franganillo says goodbye to his partner Marc Campdelacreu on the TVE Newscast: “A great loss”

The presenter of the TVE Newscast Carlos Franganillo he has said goodbye, through a message on social networks, to the journalist Marc Campdelacreu, well-known reporter for the public network.

Last Friday, Campdelacreu announced the news on Twitter: “I leave the best work stage of my life to start a new adventure. The best colleagues and professionals I have ever met are on the TVE newscast, a family that I love a lot. I will miss you very much, comrades. I am proud to be part of public television “, he indicated.

I am leaving the best work stage of my life to start a new adventure. In @rtve @telediario_tve are the best colleagues and professionals I have ever met, a family that I love a lot. I will miss you guys a lot. A pride to be part of public television. pic.twitter.com/lFrSFTxiTs – Marc Campdelacreu (@mcampdelacreu) April 2, 2021

Well-known faces of TVE have reacted to the reporter’s march through the same social network, as the correspondent Anna Bosch or the journalist Carlos of Love, who has wished him “luck in what comes”.

However, it has been the presenter of the Telediario Carlos Franganillo who has published a meaningful message On twitter. “Its a big lost for TVE and Telediario. A great professional, rigorous and didactic leaves. We will miss you a lot, Marc. Good luck in the new adventure “, Franganillo has dedicated to him.

Thanks for the message, Carlos. I will always remember that you threw me a wire on that air traffic control night. You are a tremendous professional, but you are also a great uncle and a great colleague, and that is why I admire you even more. Hope to see you again, huh. A hug. – Marc Campdelacreu (@mcampdelacreu) April 3, 2021

Campdelacreu replied shortly after thanking him for the message. “I will always remember that you threw me a wire on that night from the air traffic controllers. You are a tremendous professional, but you are also a great uncle and a great companion, and that is why I admire you even more “, he concluded.