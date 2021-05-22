Carlos Fitz-James Stuart and Belén Corsini get married

The youngest son of the Duke of Alba, Carlos Fitz-James Stuart, and Belén Corsini have said “yes, I do” this Saturday at noon in the gardens of the Palacio de Liria after three years of relationship, a wedding that unites two of the most powerful families in the country: the Alba and the Corsini, royal aristocracy and business elite.

The ceremony -religious, familiar and discreet- began after 1:00 p.m. and concluded an hour later and, due to sanitary restrictions, the number of guests has been limited, far from 300 who attended the wedding of his brother Fernando Fitz-James with Sofía Palazuelo, held on the same stage in October 2018.

The link took place in the gardens of the Liria Palace, officiated by the parish priest Ignacio Sánchez-Dalp, a friend of the family.

The grandson of the late Cayetana de Alba arrived at the altar of his mother’s arm, Matilde Solís, the godmother of the wedding, dressed as Caprile; the bride did it with her father, Juan Carlos Corsini Muñoz de Rivera, in white with a Navascués design.

The guests began to arrive at the Liria Palace around noon and, although the masks and hats made it difficult to identify them, one of the first captured by the photographers was the father angel.

Jacobo Fitz-James Stuart, the count of Siruela, attended with Inka Martí, with whom he married his second marriage in 2004. His son Jacobo, the fruit of his previous marriage, arrived with Asela Pérez Becerril and their children.

The cameras also portrayed Fernando Fitz-James and Sofía Palazuelo, Brianda Fitz-James, the groom’s cousin, or Javier Martínez de Irujo and Inés Domecq, who arrived by car, as did Alfonso Díez, the widower of the Duchess of Alba.

The great absentee has been Cayetano Martínez de Irujo, who remains hospitalized for intestinal problems, although his partner, Bárbara Mirjan, has been in a long white dress with a black floral print, signed by Jorge Vázquez.

Carlos Fitz-James Stuart y Solís, 29, Count of Osorno, is son of the Duke of Alba and Matilde Solís, daughter of the Marquis de la Motilla; Belén Corsini, 32, is the daughter of Juan Carlos Corsini Muñoz de Rivera and Mónica de Lacalle Rubio, members of “La Tribu”, as her family is known, one of the richest real estate dynasties in the country (Corsán).

Until now, this young couple has maintained a low public profileBoth are very jealous of their private lives, they do not appear at events or lavish on social networks.

He studied International Commerce in Madrid at the College For International Studies, then he completed a master’s degree in Boston (USA) and is in charge of the commercial brand Casa de Alba Fine Food, while she studied Business Administration and Management at ICADE and works in the exploitation of farms and real estate businesses of the family.