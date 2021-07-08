Carlos Felipe vs. Andrei Arlovski added to UFC Fight Night on October 16

A former division champion will face Brazilian Carlos Felipe in his next match. The heavyweight will face Andrei Arlovski at UFC Fight Night on October 16.

The announcement was made by Carlos Felipe in his appearance on the podcast of Encarada Channel.

After losing in his debut in the Octagon. Philip he won his next three fights. In his last fight, he beat Jake collier by decision divided into UFC 263. “Boi” as he is nicknamed, he is known for his strong fists, with 6 wins per KO / TKO.

Arlovski, will try to get a new winning streak. The former full champion comes from beating Chase sherman by unanimous decision in UFC on ESPN 22. Before that fight, it was finished by Tom aspinall on UFC Vegas 19. Pitbull stands out for his knockout power, with 17 wins per KO / TKO.

UFC Fight Night October 16 will be held in a place to be defined.

