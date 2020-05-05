Carlos Sainz has been crowned the Best WRC Driver of All Time in a poll of fans and expert journalists on the official website of the World Rally Championship.

The double Spanish world champion has defeated Sébastien Loeb in the final face to face. Sainz has garnered 57.28 percent of the vote in an exciting voting finale.

The competition captured the imagination of rally fans worldwide with over 80,000 votes cast in the final. In total, more than 300,000 votes were cast during the month-long contest, organized by the WRC promoter and supported by Pirelli.

“I can’t be happier and more proud of this recognition,” Sainz, 58, told fans. “Thank you very much for bringing me first to the final and, of course, second for allowing me to earn this recognition against Sébastien Loeb.

I don’t need to tell you how much I value Sébastien Loeb and how much he deserves to be the greatest. But I have to say that not only he, all the world champions deserve this recognition. But someone has to win, and in this case, it was me.

My life has been the World Rally Championship. I have dedicated all the time in the world to it. Today the rally family gives me a big smile in this recognition. You have made a 58 year old man very happy today

“concluded the former Spanish pilot.

Nicknamed El Matador, Sainz won the world drivers’ title in 1990 and 1992 with Toyota and had 26 WRC victories out of 196 races. He was one of the most consistent drivers in the WRC and also finished second or third in the championship nine times.

He was on the podium for almost half of the rallies he raced and was recognized for his attention to detail and pre-test preparation. All 18 champions since the arrival of the WRC drivers’ title in 1979 joined the competition with two guests as wildcards.

The draw in the rounds led the pilots to head-to-head battles. Every day, fans and a panel of expert journalists voted for their favorite of each pair. Sixth seed Sainz defeated Hannu Mikkola in the opening round of the competition before knocking down third-placed Tommi Mäkinen. He then defeated six-time champion Sébastien Ogier, second seed, in the semifinal.

Nine-time world champion and first seeded Loeb outshone Richard Burns and Walter Röhrl in the early rounds. He then defeated Finnish midfielder Juha Kankkunen in the semifinal.

The panel of six expert journalists was unable to further divide their votes, in the final as each obtained three votes. It meant that the final decision rested with the fans and Sainz’s incredible popularity led him to victory.

The panel of journalists was comprised of Julian Porter (WRC commentator and broadcaster), Marco Giordo (Autosprint magazine, Italy), Reiner Kuhn (Motorsport aktuell, Germany), David Evans (DirtFish, USA), Loic Rocci (AUTOhebdo , France) and José-Manuel González (commentator for WRC + All Live, Spain).

WRC promoter CEO Oliver Ciesla was shocked by the competition’s great response: “First of all, my congratulations to Carlos for adding the title of Best WRC Driver to his numerous accomplishments. He was already a WRC legend thanks to his incredible driving skills on the most brutally hard and unforgiving terrain on the planet. This award confirms the esteem of both fans and experts. He is known as King Charles – he is now officially King of the WRC!

Sébastien is statistically the most successful driver in WRC history. But we wanted fans to think beyond numbers to choose their best driver. The popularity of this competition far exceeded our expectations. We wanted it to provide some fun for our fans when there is no WRC action, but its popularity grew and grew through the media. Receiving more than 300,000 votes is remarkable – a big thank you to everyone who participated, “added Ciesla.

