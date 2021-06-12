Carlos “el Gullit” Peña, former Liga MX, launches challenging message after signing with Antigua

Carlos “El Guillit” Peña, former Mexican Liga MX midfielder who has just been champion in El Salvador with the FAS, gave his first statements as a footballer for Antigua GFC of Guatemala, where he said he was very happy about this new challenge in his career.

In an interview for the Area Grande program, the former player of Chivas, Cruz Azul, León and other clubs in the MX League, assured that he will give everything on the field to obtain results and pay him the confidence that Antigua gave him with his signing, Besides, he wants to try and compete in Guatemalan soccer.

“I am very happy with the opportunity this team gives me. Very happy to go to play there and to experience Guatemalan soccer, which I know is very competitive, ”he said.

“I am never closed to a door in football, every time I am valued as a footballer and as a person,” said the 31-year-old Mexican.

In addition, he sent a message to his critics after his turbulent past where he had several unpleasant off-field episodes, indicating that this was left behind and just as everyone is wrong, he will try to think only about football and give his best in football. basketball court.

“We are not perfect, I do not like to talk about the personal, but I am not perfect, I am a human being, if I had mistakes I learned from them and I became stronger. Many of them I have changed ”, revealed.

“Just as I have had mistakes, I have had successes. I am very happy, very happy, I do not regret anything, everything I did I did because I wanted to. I enjoyed every moment. I am very happy to have the people I love, and who love me, close to me ”, he concluded.

