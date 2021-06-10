Carlos “el Gullit” Peña, former Liga MX, is Antigua’s new reinforcement

After being crowned with the FAS in the El Salvador Major Soccer League, Carlos “el Gullit” Peña will have a new team for the 2021-22 season, as the Mexican midfielder was presented as the new reinforcement of Antigua de Guatemala.

Through their social networks, the Panzas Verdes made official the hiring of “Gullit” Peña for this new tournament, recounting his career in Liga MX and the old continent.

“Antigua GFC makes official the arrival of its new world-class player, Carlos“ El Gullit ”Peña! Thank you for your trust in this institution. Together for the 5th star green bellies “

After the scandals with Necaxa and Cruz Azul, and his failed stint at Tychy, Carlos Peña tried himself on different Mexican soccer teams, including the new Mexican Football League, and later ended up in the FAS, with whom he was champion.

