Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie added to UFC Fight Night on May 8

A lightweight bout has been added to UFC Fight Night on May 8. Carlos Diego Ferreira will face Gregor Gillespie.

The match was confirmed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto the afternoon of this Tuesday.

Ferreira, comes from losing by split decision to Beneil Dariush on UFC Vegas 18. The defeat ended a six-win streak. Diego is known for his strong grappling and for being the former champion of Legacy FC.

Gillespie, I was going to return in UFC Vegas 22, but his combat against Brad Riddell was removed by related protocols of the COVID-19. Gregor will try to get his first win after losing his undefeated front Kevin Lee, who knocked him out in UFC 244.

UFC Fight Night May 8 will be held in a place to be defined.