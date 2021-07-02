Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Grant Dawson added to UFC Fight Night on October 2

Carlos Diego Ferreira it won’t stay away from the octagon for long.

Ferreira, number twelve in the Lightweight ranking, will make his third appearance in 2021 when he faces Grant Dawson in the UFC Fight Night to be held this October 2.

The pairing was first reported by MMA Junkie this Thursday afternoon.

Ferreira accumulated his fourth defeat in his career in the UFC when he was finished via TKO by Gregor gillespie in the UFC Las Vegas 26 on May 8th.

In his previous fight he had lost a split decision to Beneil Dariush.

Dawson, a 27-year-old prospect, raised his promotional record to 5-0 with a KO at 04:59 of the third round on the experienced Leonardo Santos.

That fight marked the return to the 155-pound division for the fighter who emerged in the Dana White’s Contender Series.

