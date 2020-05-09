Mexico City.- After what the world is experiencing in 2020, a time of renewal must come and it is precisely this energy that they want to share Jesse & Joy with his new album Air, with which they also have 15 musical careers.

“Five years have passed since the release of‘ Un Besito Más ’, an album that was full of emotions and nostalgia, an album in which we pay tribute to one of the most significant people in our lives: our father.

It was that same feeling and nostalgia that gave way to an extensive tour of different parts of the world in which we left our skin in each show, a tour where we could heal this loss and now take this step to a new stage in our career and celebrate life, a new Air ”.

This was expressed by Jesse and Joy in a statement.

The Huerta brothers define this album as “a breath of pure energy”, “a rebirth after the storm”.

The artists allowed themselves to explore their individuality and differences and then come together to create this material.

In this album Jesse & Joy bring new elements to their world where they fuse genres from gospel, Hip-Hop, rock, folk and pop, among others.

With the launch of Aire, Jesse & Joy celebrate 15 years of uninterrupted career thanking those who are celebrating life.

“This is an invitation to enjoy life and live in the present, which is the only certainty,” said Joy.

The musicians have already announced “Te esperaé”, the first cut of this album, “Mañana es Too Late”, where they joined their voices alongside J Balvin, “Tanto”, with Luis Fonsi.

More recently “Lo Nuestro Vale Más”, a song that invites us not to give up, to bet on love and to reflect on who we are and who we want to be.

npq

