Carlos Cuevas on that twist of ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’: “I already shot the first season knowing it”

The second season of ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’ has come with a totally unexpected twist: Pol Rubio has HIV. It is a very brave and necessary story, as the team from the Movistar + series has told us. And at the center of all this is Carlos Cuevas, who knew what awaited the young Philosophy student for a couple of years.

“I discovered it long before filming the first season of ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’,” he told us during his visit to our Sesión golfa podcast. The actor discovered the twist by mistake and had a conversation with the creator of the series, Héctor Lozano: “There was a first version of the script of the first chapter of the first season in which I saw something strange. And I, who know Héctor’s way of writing very well, I said to him: “What is this?”. “Nothing”. “Excuse me, what’s up with this?” “It’s okay.” “Then I asked him a question and he told me.”

Cuevas tells us that It was very useful to know this plot in advance to shoot the first season of the series: “It was very bright and very optimistic, and of course, then the jug of cold water is fat. Because you see it coming, that it wants to eat the world, that it wants everything, that it wants to enjoy, that it wants to meet people, and you see it so purposeful, so leader … and when this happens the fall is bigger, the scare is bigger. I really liked knowing it “.

It is easy for him to admit that he had “no fucking idea” about HIV before all this, but To prepare for this new stage of the character, he has spoken with doctors, associations, HIV-positive people … and now he feels the need to tell everyone what he has learned. “It is not the same to have HIV as AIDS, which is the disease that develops from a virus that is not treated … It is very interesting to know that we are not in the 80s, it is very cool to talk about this in 2021. We are a generation that has not been educated in this. “

You have the complete conversation in Sesión golfa, now available on Spotify, iVoox and Apple Podcasts, and in a video version on our YouTube channel. Or you can also press play below.

From being the Catalan Carlitos Alcántara to … directing?

As usual in Slutty Session, we did a thorough review of the guest’s entire career: Carlos Cuevas began his career as the Catalan Carlitos Alcántara thanks to his role in ‘Ventdelplà’, and curiously years later he became flesh and blood with Ricardo Gómez: “When I was working in Madrid he caught me in hostels, and I have slept on so many sofas … by Catalans, by Anna Castillo, by Júlia Molins, by Nao Albet. There was a time when Ricardo and I were already such colleagues that he told me« Uncle, you do not pay hostels, you come to my house and I … well cool ».

Besides talking at length about ‘Merlí’ (in which he was about to not enter because of a misplaced email, in the style of ‘Paquita Salas’) and its spin-off, whose second and final season has just premiered on Movistar +, Cuevas tells us that he has a “drive” to direct: “When you have been told many times how to do things, and many times you agree but most of them don’t, there comes a time when you say, well now I tell it the way I want it to. And maybe I do it worse than the one who directed me, but there is an impulse in me to want to tell things “.