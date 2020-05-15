Mothers must be pampered all year round and not only on May 10, Carlos Cuevas knows this well, who recently released a song in honor of the queens of the home baptized Mother of mine.

Despite the health contingency caused by COVID-19, the singer does not stop working at home. In addition to promoting the aforementioned melody, today it will offer a concert through the Eticket page.

“Madre mía is a very beautiful song that was made four years ago. Due to lack of time and things from the record label, I had not been able to record it, so taking advantage of the quarantine, we recorded it at my house and we made the video right here” he commented.

Carlos offered an interview to . in which he spoke about his projects, his feelings for the Lagunera region and his goal of making Madre mía become a timeless song.

“This song is forever. We can sing it to mom on her birthday, at Christmas, on Women’s Day. I had to present a song that would follow classics like Mi cariñito de Pedro Infante or Señora, Señora de Denisse de Kalaffe. ”

Cuevas is very excited about the show he will give this Friday on the Internet, the proceeds of which will go to musicians, production employees and the Morelense Children’s Hospital, which cares for infants with cancer.

“We are looking to revive the artistic life. I was invited through Eticket to do the concert from home with my entire group. It will be charged because with this we want to reactivate the economy of the artistic world. Hopefully and with this a wave of doing shows will begin. this way”. “Hopefully they connect to the Eticket page, on my networks they can see how to do it and how to buy the online access that will cost 120 pesos. The ticket office will send them a link and then they can see the concert on mobile phones or screens.”

According to the singer, the music industry will return to normal when the contingency passes and that is that the artists’ economy has been severely affected since the concerts were canceled and bars or restaurants were closed.

“This has to end. I think everything will be reactivated by September, I do not know how the massive will be managed, but it has to be reactivated little by little. I do not see a major problem, first of all, God.”

On how he has carried out the quarantine, the interpreter of Ya la pagoás y Perdón, said that he works from home and that this situation has helped him to reunite with his loved ones. “I spend my time chambing, I took up the guitar and piano, I do household things, I play with my dogs, I exercise a lot; I am doing things that I did not do at home in a long time. For 30 years I had not been so much time in my house. ”

“Quarantine has left us with several lessons. On the other hand, it has allowed us to spend more time with our families and I consider that this was quite necessary,” said the artist.

Via telephone, Cuevas revealed what activities he most misses and that he wants to do as soon as possible when the closure due to the coronavirus ends, something that will happen gradually, according to the three levels of government.

“I long to go to the gym and return to the stage because like any artist what we like most in this life is to stand on stage and sing to the public. God willing, I can do this again soon,” he stressed. Lastly, Carlos Cuevas recalled that the Comarca Lagunera is a region that he always carries with him because since he began his career he has always supported him. ”

“Thanks to all my people from Torreón, Gómez Palacio and Lerdo who have always strengthened my career. Laguneros, remember to stay a while longer in your homes so that we can beat COVID-19, you will see that we will see each other again soon at a concert ”

