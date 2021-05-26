Carlos Cuarón sees life with humor – El Sol de México

As a coincidence of life, Carlos Cuarón defines that this year his two projects as a screenwriter celebrate another decade. Only with your partner, with whom he debuted as a screenwriter, premiered 30 years ago, And your mom too, for which he was nominated for an Oscar 20 years ago.

Both are films that set the course for who Carlos Cuarón is as a creator, but beyond his international achievements, they managed to change his life, as he himself explains:

“Only with your partner is a film that I love dearly because it was with which my brother and I made ourselves known, first in our country and then in the world. While Y tu mama also changed our lives not only for us, but also for Emmanuel El Chivo Lubezki, Diego Luna and Gael García; I appreciate her very much because the five of us were catapulted to an international brand that we did not expect. I know that I am grateful to her and so are they ”.

In his suitcase as a screenwriter, each movie is in a different pocket. But despite the different plots they address – the first exploring the fears of AIDS and the second exploring maturity – both have a point in common that links them to their creator.

“Beyond feeling ruco for the time that has passed, I feel happy with what has been achieved because even like Rudo y Cursi or Besos de Azúcar –his first two films as a director– all of them share a respect for the sense of humor understood not as comedy , but as a deeper knowledge of human nature ”, explains the filmmaker.

Carlos Cuarón expresses his wish that these films have a celebration this year with a relaunch or a special screening. But before this happens, the screenwriter celebrates with these two anniversaries the opportunity to grow professionally as a director and writer.

“I am happy and proud of what I have done creatively in both facets, but also as a person, in my life, with my family and how it has grown. I just want to grow personally, because each film is an intense learning process and no one will take that away from me in these 20 or 30 years as a director or writer. That does not mean that I get better, but of course I have been learning ”.

That learning led him to challenge all possible adversities to raise his third project as director: Amalgama, a story in which he explores the human condition through four dentists who are stranded in the Caribbean and due to lies, jealousy and envy you are revealing your true personality.

“They are totally human characters, multidimensional, with strengths and weaknesses, lights and shadows, where the comedy does not necessarily come from a wink, but from a recognition based on the human condition. And we are all human. So when we see something like this we recognize ourselves ”.

Starring Tony Dalton, Miguel Rodarte, Stephanie Cayo and Manolo Cardona, Amalgama will have its international premiere in the Official Selection of the 24 Malaga Festival, which will take place from June 3 to 13. An achievement that for Carlos Cuarón means a respite, after spending nearly a decade trying to obtain financing for this project.

“It is a movie that took me a lot to build. The first relief I felt was to be in Quintana Roo saying action; I have recorded this moment very much because it was when I stopped feeling the pottery of Pípila that I had, how difficult it was to make it. From there I have only felt and received pure good vibes with the film. So starting this new stage now in Malaga only makes me feel better ”.

Amalgama had its world premiere at the last Morelia International Film Festival, where it was part of the Official Selection. Following its release in Spain, the film will follow a new festival route across Europe before its scheduled release for cinemas in Mexico in late 2021.