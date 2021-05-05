Carlos Correa’s brother shone in his professional debut in the Minor Leagues

The brother from Carlos Correa showed off in the low A-Class with the Houston Astros in his first professional game of the MLB.

JC Correa was signed in 2019, but since then he could not play professional due to the coronavirus, however, in his first professional game he hit 5-3 with his first professional homer in Class-A.

Here the report:

#MiLBtalk (Astros) In case you missed it, yesterday in his debut as a professional baseball player, our 🇵🇷 JC Correa hit his 1st homer of the season and his career (Class A) #MLB #MGLD pic.twitter.com/NcL8vlFyVh – PalillitoArnold33 (@ PalillitoA33) May 5, 2021

Carlos Correa’s brother, JC, went 3-for-5 with a home run last night in his first professional game with the Class A Fayetteville Woodpeckers. – Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) May 5, 2021

When he signed with the Houston Astros, JC Correa had the following words:

“I am the first of the family, so it means a lot to me. I graduated and now I’m going to play professional baseball. Not many people have that. For me, being the first in the family to graduate outside of Puerto Rico means a lot ”.