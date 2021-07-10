Carlos Correa was sent to the list of protocols and security

The boricua Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros was sent to the list of protocols and security in the MLB.

Carlos Correa He presented flu symptoms and the Houston Astros sent him to the safety list, from where he can be removed at any time, in addition, they did not necessarily send him for coronavirus, but as a precaution.

Correa aims to miss this series against the New York Yankees, where he officially missed the first game. It should be noted that he will not go to the MLB all-star game, as he said he prefers to spend time with his wife, who is expecting his child.

We are talking about one of the most offensive shortstop this season, who has shown this season that he is worth more, his value has obviously increased because of what he has shown on the field.