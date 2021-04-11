Carlos Correa made a magnificent catch from the back to the field

The boricua Carlos Correa made a magnificent move back to the field against the Oakland Athletics in the MLB.

Through the game of the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics, Carlos Correa made a move special back to the ground to stay with a fly.

Here the video;

Carlos Correa seeks to give 101% of his talent, since free agency is approaching for him, he will be the youngest shortstop in the market and one of the most coveted, he comes from getting 9.5 million in salary arbitration, that is, he is worth more for the next seasons.

So far this season, the Puerto Rican is hitting 333. with three homers, a good start and his health has been stable, the most important thing for him to perform as he should and get a good contract.