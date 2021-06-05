Carlos Correa hit two home runs and one like Vladimir Guerrero and Javier Báez

The boricua Carlos Correa connected two home runs and one to Vladimir Guerrero against the Toronto Blue Jays in the MLBFormer player and Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero stood out multiple times for the way he landed a few hits despite taking low pitches and turning them into hits, doubles and home runs.

The same happens with Puerto Rican Javier Báez, who in addition to having a powerful swing, any low pitch can turn it into a great hit due to the ease he has with his wood.

Through the first game of the series between the Houston Astros and the Toronto Blue Jays, Carlos Correa He dropped the wood on a pitch from veteran Hyun Jin Ryu, depositing the ball in left field with no one aboard in the field. MLB.

The one of Santa Isabel. HOME # 9 by Carlos Correa of ​​the season! # CoquíPower 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/AnsQJdurFg – MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) June 5, 2021

Carlos Correa is bludgeoning the Blue Jays tonight pic.twitter.com/JPQkwx2pps – Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) June 5, 2021

Now the Puerto Rican is hitting 278. with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs, Cuban Aleymis Diaz also went with a home run of two runs and Puerto Rican Martin Maldonado with a home run with the bases loaded in the MLB

🔥GRAND SLAM! 🔥 Martín Maldonado cleaned the bases with this stick. # CoquíPower pic.twitter.com/BlMzUz3eaA – MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) June 5, 2021