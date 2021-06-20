Carlos Correa hit his 13th home run of the season with the Astros

The boricua Carlos Correa connected his home run number 13 of the season with the Astros of Houston at Big leagues – MLB.

A pitch that stayed in the zone of power of the Puerto Rican, he took advantage of it to stretch his arms and send it flying throughout the right field of the Big leagues.

With this four-corner hit, Carlos Correa came to his home run 13 of the season with the Texans and continues to reap numbers heading into the free agency of the MLB.

Here the video:

Carlos Correa, pure power. # PorLaH pic.twitter.com/aTFfkvMnlw – Houston Astros (@LosAstros) June 20, 2021

In the current campaign of the Big leaguesCorrea posted a .292 average, 39 RBIs and 13 home runs in the Big Show. It should be noted that you must continue adding good numbers if you want to get a good contract for the next campaigns.

So far, the Puerto Rican seems that he will not renew with the Astros since they did not offer him a contract according to what he expected or at least something close.