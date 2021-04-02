Carlos Correa did not reach an agreement with the Astros and free agency is approaching

Carlos Correa did not reach a agreement with the Astros from Houston and is approaching the free agency at the end of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

Even though the Astros had been offered $ 120 million for six years, the player did not want to accept that agreement because it seemed very little to renew his contract in the MLB.

The writer of the Astros, Chandler Rome revealed some statements from the Houston player, Carlos Correa, who said that the franchise did not come even close to what he estimated and his free agency.

“In terms of a long contract and a large contract, they closed it right away,” he said. Carlos Correa, who also added that after the first offer he rejected, the team offered him another for $ 125 million and five years in the MLB.

However, it is not the offer you estimate Carlos Correa to reach a agreement in the Big leagues, since he made it clear that he will seek a large contract in the MLB as soon as he becomes a free agent at the end of the 2021 harvest of the Big leagues.

Carlos Correa: “They made it every clear to me: we don’t believe in big contracts. We don’t believe in long contracts.” – Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) April 1, 2021

The player who still belongs to the Astros of Houston, records for life in Big leagues: .276 average, 397 RBIs and 107 homers.

