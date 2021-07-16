Carlos Cisneros’ goal in the friendly Chivas vs Pachuca

The Chivas del Guadalajara and the Tuzos del Pachuca closed their preseason this Thursday, July 15, with a friendly match at the Toyota Park Stadium, prior to the start of the Apertura 2021, in which Carlos “el Charal” Cisneros scored the first goal of the night.

The Chivas of Víctor Manuel Vucetich come from a goalless draw against the UANL Tigres and from losing against the Rayados de Monterrey; while Paulo Pezzolano’s Tuzos tied against the Tijuana Xolos and lost against the Cruz Azul Machine.

The first touchdown fell on a counterattack by Rebaño Sagrado, in a play where, after a series of rebounds after a center, Carlos “el Charal” Cisneros pushed the ball to overtake the Guadalajara team.

