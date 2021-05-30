CARLOS “CHUKO” DÍAZ VS ELVIS TORRES, LIVE STREAM, WATCH FIGHT IN PERU, UNITED STATES AND MEXICO, TODAY, MAY 29, 2021, ON LINE

We tell you how, when, at what time, where to watch live and for free the fight of box, Carlos ‘Chuko’ Díaz vs Elvis Torres, the function will take place in Grand Hotel Tijuana, today Saturday, May 29, 2o21.

Without problems in the weight ceremony and with much to show and win, Carlos “Chuko” Díaz and Elvis “Rockanrolero” Torres showed great preparation, confidence and motivation to get into the ring this Saturday, and offer a great fight.

The Jalisco “Chuko” Díaz (29-1-0, 14 ko’s) scored 140.4 pounds, and the Tijuana “Rockanrolero” Torres (19-1-2, 11 ko’s), and they are expected to offer a power-to-power duel, scheduled for 10 rounds in Superlightweight, starring in the card that Zanfer will present at the Grand Hotel Tijuana, broadcast by Azteca 7, the Casa del Boxeo.

Diaz wants his world ranking, and he must maintain his upward pace to receive the opportunity to fight for an international championship in the short term.

Torres wants to return, after three years of absence, at home, in a stellar plan and with a victory that puts him in the forefront of national boxing, and this opportunity he receives from Zanfer cannot be missed, so he made a preparation for top and foolproof.

May 29, 2021

22:00 from Central Mexico,

22:00 for Colombia and Peru;

00:00 for Argentina and Chile.

Grand Hotel Tijuana,

