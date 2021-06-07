in World

Carlos Castillo is declared the winner in Coyoacán

MEXICO CITY.- Carlos Castillo, Morena’s candidate for mayor of Coyoacan, He affirmed that he won the election this Sunday.

In a message on his Twitter account addressed to the neighbors, Castillo shared the message of the national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, where he announced the Morena victory in 14 mayors of Mexico City.

I share the message of the national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, where he confirms our triumph in 14 mayoralties, including Coyoacán, “Castillo published on his social network.

