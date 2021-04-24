Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergard know when they could return to the field

The pitcher of the Mets from New York, Noah syndergard, will pitch for the first time in an exhibition game ahead of the MLB-Major League Baseball 2021.

Noah syndergard He did not pitch even an inning in 2020 due to Tommy Jhon surgery, his return is eagerly awaited as Carlos Carrasco was placed on the disabled list indefinitely.

According to the very leader of the Mets New York Mets, Luis Rojas, in less than two months his team will have Noah syndergard, Taijuana Walker, Marcus Stroman, Carlos Carrasco and Jacob Degrom in the same rotation.

Noah Syndergard an inning today before the game against the Washington Nationals to see how he is doing. On the way, Carlos Carrasco pitched four innings and is expected to return in mid-May, where he will make his official debut with the New York Mets in MLB-Major League Baseball.

Here the report:

Mets injury updates, via Luis Rojas: * Noah Syndergaard faced hitters for the first time today, throwing one inning in a scrimmage * Carlos Carrasco threw four innings; the Mets have him penciled in for the second week of May * Drew Smith also threw an inning in a scrimmage – Tim Healey (@timbhealey) April 24, 2021

During the 2019 season, Syndergaard He was 10-8 with a 4.28 ERA in 197 innings with 202 strikeouts, and his fastballs of up to 101 miles were common. Noah is an all-star once and has pitched on all stages of the MLB.