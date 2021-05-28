Carlos Cañizales-Esteban Bermúdez, war tonight in Mexico DF

Darío Pérez

The 28-year-old Venezuelan Carlos Canizales (22-0-1, 17 KO) his undefeated condition is played this morning against the Mexican Esteban Bermúdez (13-3-2, 9 KO), in addition to the regular WBA light flyweight championship. It will be held in Mexico City, capital of the Aztec country.

Cañizales has been one of the best in the division for five years, with a good punch and a showy boxing. He has held this secondary world title for several years, although just in May he has been inactive for two years. He more than deserves a shot at a title of real world champion, what this hard-to-understand body calls “Super Champion.” The Japanese Hiroto Kyoguchi is the one who boasts of occupying this first ranking as the best boxer in the world for the WBA.

Interestingly, and in a fact that does not speak excessively well of the other three main organizations (IBF, WBC and WBO), Cañizales is not classified in world lists of any of them. The more independent magazine The Ring ranks him as the sixth best light fly in the world.

In the semi-background match, where a ten-round WBC regional title is disputed, the Colombian Belmar Preciado (21-3-1, 14 KO) and the local fighter David carmona (21-6-5, 9 KO) will seek to get closer to bigger goals. In addition, Mexican promises will be present in the previous duels.

The gala will begin at 4:00 am from Friday to Saturday, Spanish time. It can be purchased on FITE TV at a price of 8’20 euros at the exchange rate here.