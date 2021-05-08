Carlos Calderon, driver of Despierta América, gets married: he gave the ring from a helicopter

Vanessa Lyon said yes. Driver Carlos Calderon shared the good news on Instagram. He has asked his partner to marry him and she said yes on top of a helicopter. “And like in the Disney movies that she saw when she was little, the prince rescued her,” said the future wife of one of the spoiled drivers of Wake up America, the morning of Univision.

Lyon is an actress and model of Venezuelan origin. The public learned of their relationship when Calderon shared the happiness of his love through the screens of Despierta América.

The couple spoke with People en Español magazine and shared some details of this proposal. And it is that after a year of courtship the television host had everything very well planned, to give his future wife a nice moment to receive the so precious engagement ring.

Apparently Carlitos asked Vanessa to prepare himself for a very elegant dinner, because they were meeting with some of his associates. According to her, he insisted on this point of elegance because during the quarantine he spent it using only sportswear such as pants. “Fortunately he warned me because if he gives me the ring in pants,” the actress told People magazine.

Vanessa says that when they went to the restaurant, everything seemed very strange. She came to think that her fiancé had very strange partners, because they were heading to the meeting by helicopter and when she asked Carlitos the reason for all this, he limited himself to saying that he wanted to show him the beauty of Miami, from the sky, so that he could fall in love with that city and stay there with him.

“He tells me: ‘Look what a beautiful city… your family, your friends and I want you here. Will you agree to be my fiancée? ”Vanessa recalled. And it is that these were the words of her now fiancé at the time of presenting the engagement ring. It must be remembered that for many Carlitos Calderon was an eternal single. With almost 50 years of age, the television host will step on the altar.

