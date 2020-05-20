Rio de Janeiro councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans) criticized Banco do Brasil on Twitter after the financial institution chose to remove ads from a bolsonarista website. For the second son of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, the decision by Banco do Brasil to remove ads from the Jornal da Cidade Online website “tramples on alternative media that brings out omitted truths”. “I will not say anything because they will say that I am disturbing … now it is up to you to connect the dots again and I will be hit again, with great pride. Note: I do not know anyone from Jornal da Cidade Online”, he tweeted.

The decision by the state bank to no longer advertise on the website was also communicated on Twitter, in response to the profile Sleeping Giants Brazil, which takes care of pressuring companies not to advertise on websites that spread false news and misinformation.

“Oii, Banco do Brasil, how are you? It really is good to have the facility to use an app in a pandemic time, but you didn’t need to advertise it on a website known for spreading fake news and which is against social isolation. Pls consider blocking it “, tweeted Sleeping Giants Brasil, with a screenshot of the ad. “We thank you for sending the information, we inform you that the automatic communication ads have been removed and that website has been blocked. We reject any spread of fake news,” replied the official profile of the Brazilian bank.

Account of the President of the Republic

Carlos Bolsonaro’s criticism, however, was published, deleted and republished. This is because the first post contained a screen capture of the dialogue between Sleeping Giants and Banco do Brasil in which it was possible to see that the councilman was logged in to the account of the President of the Republic when he made the capture. Users questioned Carlos Bolsonaro, who confirmed access to the profile of the father president. “Yes. I had printed it out of your account. And any imbecile knows that I have access to it. Now corrected. As for sealing, if I were smarter, maybe I would understand what I mean,” explained Carlos.

Also on Twitter, the head of the Federal Government’s Special Communication Secretariat (Secom), Fabio Wajngarten, came out in defense of the Bolsonar website. “Independent newspapers are very important and should be valued in the exercise of freedom of expression. Sleeping Giants Brasil urgently needs to put aside the ideological bias when making their supposed complaints. They slept on the spot and ended up showing who they serve”, he defended the head of Secom.

Sleeping Giants Brasil

The Brazilian version of Sleeping Giants emulates an eponymous initiative that emerged in the United States at the hands of Matt Rivitz, an advertiser who decided to create a Twitter account to embarrass companies whose ads help finance far-right American sites. The Twitter account started in November 2016, and now there are versions in several countries.

The Brazilian account was created in May 2020 and currently has 23,400 followers. In the profile description the phrase appears: “We try to prevent racist or Fake News sites from monetizing through advertising. Many companies are unaware that this happens, it’s time to tell them.”

