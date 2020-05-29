One day after the operation of the Federal Police that hit producers and financiers of fake news, councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans) appeared in a new number in the group Rio City Hall. When entering the virtual space, the parliamentarian – who was not the target of the operation – has already cursed his colleagues in the Chamber. “VTNC, PT and piçóu. Let’s move forward, you shit”, he published, without context and in reference to PT and Psol.

Carlos Bolsonaro.

Photo: Dida Sampaio / Estadão Content

Outraged by the attitude, psolist councilor Renato Cinco exposed a print of the conversation on social media, without censoring Carlos’ number. In response, the son of Bolsonaro asked if the congressman was “smoking manure” and called him an imbecile, according to the messages that Estadão had access to after confirming a note published by columnist Lauro Jardim, of the newspaper O Globo. Then he said he would take legal action against Cinco because of the exposure.

Another target was Reimont (PT), who had suggested to Carlos that these messages should be forwarded to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, responsible for the fake news investigation at the Supreme Court (STF). That was when Bolsonaro’s son recommended the PT to send them to “his mother”.

The plot happened on Thursday. Today, Carlos went back. He apologized and claimed to colleagues that he has been provoked. The main reason for the written attacks of the ’02’ would have been the fact that the councilman Leonel Brizola Neto (Psol) calling Leandro Lyra (Republicans) the “boy of Carluxo”, referring to the fact that Lyra was Carlos’ main ally in the Chamber.

The Ethics Council was called last week because of the frequency with which these fights have been going on. In one of them, in the middle of a virtual session, Lyra complained that public universities do acts in memory of the murdered councilwoman Marielle Franco. Tarcísio Motta (Psol) revolted, asked him to wash his mouth and called him “little shit councilman”.

In the sessions, ‘Brizolinha’, as the grandson of the former governor Leonel Brizola, has already raised a poster with the words “Bolsonaro’s Poodle” during a speech by Lyra. When the psolist complained about the low level in the WhatsApp group, Carlos asked if he “burns or smells”, in an allusion to drugs.

“This situation has already gone beyond all limits. Those who are not used to profanity and lack of respect, feel uncomfortable. I feel very disrespected in the work environment”, complained councilwoman Teresa Bergher (Citizenship).

