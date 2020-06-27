Carlos Salvador Bilardo tested positive for coronavirus

This Friday it was learned that the former coach of the Argentine team Carlos Salvador Bilardo have coronavirus. The world champion coach with the Argentine team in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, 82, contracted COVID-19 in the nursing home in the Almagro neighborhood where he resides as a result of the treatment he is carrying out for the neurodegenerative disease that he suffers for a long time. a time.

The former DT spends his days in a clinic called The Senior Home where Eight cases of coronavirus and even one death of a woman hospitalized at the site had already been confirmed. Faced with this alert situation, the institution had privately performed a series of swabs on all residents and staff members. In that first test conducted in early June, Bilardo had given negative.

The situation changed in the last hours, After undergoing a new test, the glory of Estudiantes de La Plata tested positive. In any case, he is isolated and in good health regarding his respiratory symptoms. At the moment, it’s about A case asymptomatic.

In the last hours, confirmed coronavirus cases in the clinic where Bilardo is located amounted to 11, among them a local nurse.

Bilardo with Sergio Goycochea in one of the last photos of Narigón that came out to the media

« We can’t see it because of this pandemic issue, but we talk on the phone, » Jorge, Narigón’s brother, had said a few weeks ago. Regarding the residence where the historic technical director of the National Team is located, his direct relative commented that it is “a large rehabilitation center; they are many floors with several apartments. They take care of it very well ”.

“Carlos is in his world, he watches soccer and he only talks about it. He bathes, eats and dresses alone, but he is not in reality and does not record dates. “There are days when he is lying down and others when he gets up to do his rehabilitation. He recognizes us and others, but you can only speak to him about soccer, ”he added about how one of the most recognized people in the Argentine soccer environment spends his days, who won the world runner-up with Argentina in the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

It is important to remember that Bilardo was diagnosed in 2017 with the Hakim-Adams syndrome, also known as normal pressure hydrocephalus or normotensive hydrocephalus. After being diagnosed with this syndrome, his condition led him to have a series of hospitalizations in recent years.

Is about a little-known neurological disease caused by an increase in cerebrospinal fluid in the ventricles or chambers of the brain. As the fluid increases, the ventricles increase in size and the pressure within the skull increases as the surrounding brain tissue is compressed, leading to neurological complications.

